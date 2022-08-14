Deputies: Man shot for trespassing, assault

CECIL, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent one man to the hospital in Paulding County Saturday.

It happened just before 8 am in the village of Cecil, which is about 5 miles north of the village of Paulding.

According to a press release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Kurtis Puckett was trespassing on the property of 52-year-old Judd Spencer. The release reads, “During a verbal confrontation, Puckett attacked and assaulted 37-year-old James G. Weaver, a friend of Spencer. As Spencer attempted to stop the assault, he gave Puckett multiple orders to stop. Puckett then turned toward Spencer and went at him in an aggressive manner.”

Sheriff’s deputies say Spencer shot Puckett in the hip area.

Puckett was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital where he was treated and released.

In a statement, Sheriff Jason K. Landers says, “The property owner and his friend were presented with a stranger acting erratically and the man eventually became violent by physically assaulting someone. I don’t want to see people being shot, but I wholeheartedly believe people have a right to protect themselves and their property, and in this case, it appears to be a justified self-defense situation. My investigators will continue to process the evidence in this case and work with the Prosecutor to determine if any further criminal charges are warranted.”

There is an arrest warrant for Puckett for misdemeanor levels of assault and trespassing, and he is not in custody.

Deputies say they believe Puckett was under the influence of illegal drugs.

