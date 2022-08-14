TPD searching for missing 13-year-old
Toledo Police say Zoie Robinson is missing.
Aug. 14, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing juvenile.
They say 13-year-old Zoie Robinson is missing from the 500 block of Leonard Street. She is 5′4″.
TPD released a photo of her on their Facebook page.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111
