TPD searching for missing 13-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing juvenile.

They say 13-year-old Zoie Robinson is missing from the 500 block of Leonard Street. She is 5′4″.

TPD released a photo of her on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111

