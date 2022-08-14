Woman in the hospital after crash Saturday night

Birthday Club
A young woman is in the hospital after a crash on Heatherdowns.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in the hospital after a crash on Heatherdowns near Byrne.

It happened around 11 pm. Saturday.

Police on scene tell 13abc a woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital. They say no one saw the crash happen, so they’re still looking into what led up to the crash.

