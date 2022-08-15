$100M available to Ohio law enforcement to help fight, prevent violent crime

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WOIO) - Big changes are coming to the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

The grant funding available to local law enforcement agencies has increased from $58 million to $100 million, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.

DeWine said the expansion will help the Ohio support local law enforcement agencies in their fight to solve and prevent violent crimes.

According to a news release, the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program has awarded $28.7 million to date.

DeWine also toured the Whitehall Dispatch Center, which is receiving over $633,000 to fund the purchase of updated equipment.

Whitehall is located outside of Columbus in Franklin County.

