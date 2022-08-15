50-hour filmmaking challenge at 10th annual Tree City Film Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 10th annual Tree City Film Festival is inviting local filmmakers to participate in the 50-hour challenge.

The challenge is a weekend full of excitement and intensity as teams of professionals, students, non-professionals and filmmakers write, shoot, edit and premiere their own short film in just 50 hours.

It will kick-off with a meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 16, where teams will receive a series of elements that must be incorporated into their film.

These elements consist of things like a particular genre, prop, line of dialogue, character name and shooting location.

After the 50 hours of the weekend are over and the films are accepted, they will be juried by a guest panel of judges.

The films that win will premiere at the early November Tree City Film Festival screening. Awards will be given for first place at $500, second place at $250 and the audience choice at $100.

Registration for participating teams is open here until Sept. 14 at 9:00 p.m. Standard team registration for a multi-person team is $55 and student teams may enter for $45.

For more information visit Sylvania Arts website. Additionally, contact Sylvania Arts with any questions at sylvaniaarts@gmail.com or by phone at 419-517-0118.

