Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

50-hour filmmaking challenge at 10th annual Tree City Film Festival

After the 50 hours of the weekend are over and the films are accepted, they will be juried by a...
After the 50 hours of the weekend are over and the films are accepted, they will be juried by a guest panel of judges.(Pixabay)
By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 10th annual Tree City Film Festival is inviting local filmmakers to participate in the 50-hour challenge.

The challenge is a weekend full of excitement and intensity as teams of professionals, students, non-professionals and filmmakers write, shoot, edit and premiere their own short film in just 50 hours.

It will kick-off with a meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 16, where teams will receive a series of elements that must be incorporated into their film.

These elements consist of things like a particular genre, prop, line of dialogue, character name and shooting location.

After the 50 hours of the weekend are over and the films are accepted, they will be juried by a guest panel of judges.

The films that win will premiere at the early November Tree City Film Festival screening. Awards will be given for first place at $500, second place at $250 and the audience choice at $100.

Registration for participating teams is open here until Sept. 14 at 9:00 p.m. Standard team registration for a multi-person team is $55 and student teams may enter for $45.

For more information visit Sylvania Arts website. Additionally, contact Sylvania Arts with any questions at sylvaniaarts@gmail.com or by phone at 419-517-0118.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say Zoie Robinson is missing.
TPD locate missing 13-year-old
Crash Saturday night sends a woman to the hospital.
Woman dies after single-vehicle crash Saturday night
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
A shooting in Paulding County sent a man to the hospital, but sheriff’s deputies say it may...
Deputies: Man shot for trespassing, assault
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home.
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home

Latest News

The City says pools will remain open, however, they will only be open Thursday through Sunday...
City of Toledo announces new pool hours
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced the grant program.
DeWine: $5M grant program for H2Ohio Best Management Practice
Sashem and Dave discuss cyber security
Cyber Monday: August 15
During the chase, officers were made aware that Delgado was armed and dangerous and had shot...
TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large