8/15: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
Slowly-rising temps, isolated showers this week
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Due to morning differences between air temps over the lake and land, waterspouts are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings... but aside from that, it’s a fairly quiet weather week ahead. A few isolated showers will form and roll onshore over the next few days, drying up entirely for the second half of the week (mid-80s Friday) and resurging with scattered storms both days next weekend.
