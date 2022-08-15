8/15: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Due to morning differences between air temps over the lake and land, waterspouts are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings... but aside from that, it’s a fairly quiet weather week ahead. A few isolated showers will form and roll onshore over the next few days, drying up entirely for the second half of the week (mid-80s Friday) and resurging with scattered storms both days next weekend.

