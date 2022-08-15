Birthday Club
August 15th Weather Forecast

Isolated Shower Chances, Sunny Week Overall
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. There is a chance for morning waterspouts on Lake Erie. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the low to middle 80s. There is a better chance for scattered showers and storms over the weekend with highs in the low 80s.

