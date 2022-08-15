Birthday Club
Bash on the Bay 5, Zac Brown Band & Brad Paisley headlining

Last year's Bash on the Bay being set up.
By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are two weeks left until Bash on the Bay 5, in Put-In-Bay.

Final preparations are being made to welcome county music stars Brad Paisley and Zac Brown Band, along with eight supporting acts.

The bash will take place over two days -- Wednesday, August 24 and Thursday, August 25 at Put-In-Bay Airport on South Bass Island.

Multi-day and individual day tickets are still available here.

Wednesday night’s headliner, Brad Paisley, will be sharing the stage with Jake Owen, Blanco Brown, Paulina Jayne and Hubie Ashcraft.

Thursday night’s headliner, the Zac Brown Band, is comprised of Zac Brown will take the stage with band members Jimmy De Martini on the violin, John Driskell Hopkins on the guitar, Clay Cook on the guitar, Christ Fryar on the drums, Coy Bowles on the guitar, Daniel de los Reyes on percussion and Matt Mangano on the bass guitar.

Other Thursday performers include Chris Janson, Morgan Evans, David Graham, The Eskimo Brothers and Appalachian Outlaws.

Gates open each day at 2:30 p.m. with the first act starting at 3:00 p.m. Those requiring an accessible entrance should use the Langram Rd. gate and all other patrons should enter at either the north or south runway gates.

Golf cart parking and limited car parking is available at the south end of the airport runway and a $10 fee will be imposed, though it supports local civic groups.

Food, beverage and merchandise vendors will also be on site. They accept credit cards, but cash is preferred. ATMs will be on site.

This event will use the NFL bag policy.

In case of inclement weather, the official Bash on the Bay radio station, K-100 Toledo will provide updates.

There is a limited number of rooms still available in Put-In-Bay, there are many lodging options in mainland communities located near the ferry terminals.

Both Jet Express and Miller Ferries will be running late night service from Put-In-Bay to their mainland pots.

