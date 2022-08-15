Nature’s Nursery hosts nature photo auction

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is giving people the opportunity to bring nature inside with a Nature Photo Auction.

Over 300 nature photos have been submitted by photographers with skills all across the board. 100% of the proceeds go to Nature’s Nursery to help local wildlife.

For the second year, Nature’s Nursery asked photographers to submit their favorite eight by ten photos for a fun competition and fundraiser.

“Last year we had just over 75 photos in the auction and this year we are over 300 images to bid on” said Allison Schroeder, Nature’s Nursery Executive Director. “We are honored these photographers are willing to share their talents with us for such a great cause.”

The photo auction is now live online and bidders can join the fun through Sunday August 21.

The photographer of the photo that sells for the most in the auction will win a $200 Amazon gift card.

“We wanted to level the playing field for photographers of all skill levels to compete. By declaring the winner based on the selling price, it’s really a matter of beauty being in the eye of the bidder,” said Schroeder.

All of the photos can be viewed and bid on at www.32auctions.com/nature2022 and bidding closes on August 21 at 7:30 p.m.

