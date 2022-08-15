City of Toledo announces new pool hours

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced new pool hours.

The City says pools will remain open, however, they will only be open Thursday through Sunday with updated hours.

The following are the updates hours:

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The pools that will remain open and follow the updated hours are Willys, Pickford and Navarre.

Admission is $1 for children 12 and under and $2 for those 13 and older.

