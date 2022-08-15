Birthday Club
DANA, Inc. to hold August hiring events in Napoleon

The events will take place on Aug. 17, 24 and 31 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hahn Center,...
The events will take place on Aug. 17, 24 and 31 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hahn Center, Suite 107(Pexels)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - DANA, Inc. is holding hiring events all month long in Napoleon.

The events will take place on Aug. 17, 24 and 31 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hahn Center, Suite 107 located at 104 E. Washington St. in Napoleon.

According to DANA, Inc., there are competitive wages starting at $18 per hour. Attendees must meet the following job requirements:

  • High school diploma or GED
  • Must be able to perform assembly actions repetitively
  • Must be able to pass a drug test and pre-employment verifications
  • Ability to communicate effectively

DANA, Inc. says its jobs come with multiple benefits for full-time positions including:

  • Overtime after 40 hours
  • Shift premium for off-shift
  • Complete benefit package, including healthcare and retirement 401k
  • Long-term growth and career opportunities

To apply, click here.

