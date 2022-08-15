DANA, Inc. to hold August hiring events in Napoleon
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - DANA, Inc. is holding hiring events all month long in Napoleon.
The events will take place on Aug. 17, 24 and 31 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hahn Center, Suite 107 located at 104 E. Washington St. in Napoleon.
According to DANA, Inc., there are competitive wages starting at $18 per hour. Attendees must meet the following job requirements:
- High school diploma or GED
- Must be able to perform assembly actions repetitively
- Must be able to pass a drug test and pre-employment verifications
- Ability to communicate effectively
DANA, Inc. says its jobs come with multiple benefits for full-time positions including:
- Overtime after 40 hours
- Shift premium for off-shift
- Complete benefit package, including healthcare and retirement 401k
- Long-term growth and career opportunities
