DANA, Inc. to hold August hiring events in Napoleon

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - DANA, Inc. is holding hiring events all month long in Napoleon.

The events will take place on Aug. 17, 24 and 31 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hahn Center, Suite 107 located at 104 E. Washington St. in Napoleon.

According to DANA, Inc., there are competitive wages starting at $18 per hour. Attendees must meet the following job requirements:

High school diploma or GED

Must be able to perform assembly actions repetitively

Must be able to pass a drug test and pre-employment verifications

Ability to communicate effectively

DANA, Inc. says its jobs come with multiple benefits for full-time positions including:

Overtime after 40 hours

Shift premium for off-shift

Complete benefit package, including healthcare and retirement 401k

Long-term growth and career opportunities

To apply, click here.

