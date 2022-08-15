Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

DeWine: $5M grant program for H2Ohio Best Management Practice

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced the grant program.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced the grant program.(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A $5 million grant program for a new H2Ohio Best Management Practice -- the Two Stage Ditch, was announced on August 15.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced the grant program.

A two-stage ditch is a conversation practice that modifies the shape of a drainage ditch to create vegetation benches on each side. These benches slow water flow and reduce downstream nutrient runoff.

“Clean water for all Ohioans is a top priority,” said DeWine. “I am pleased that H2Ohio continues to implement new solutions to improve water quality.”

The two-stage ditch is the eighth best management practice that the Ohio Department of Agriculture has offered in the H2Ohio program.

“Two stage ditches are an important technology that reestablishes the natural floodplain area, which lowers flood risk and increases water quality,” said Mike Pniewski, a Lucas County Engineer. “H2Ohio’s investment will improve the quality of life for those in the Maumee River Watershed.”

H2Ohio incentivizes producers to implement conversation practices to improve water quality and reduce nutrient runoff.

“We are very excited to expand the H2Ohio program with an additional best management practice,” said Dorothy Pelanda, Ohio Department of Agriculture Director. “We always strive to evolve with H2Ohio, looking at science to offer the best practices to reduce nutrient runoff.”

The grant program for the two-stage ditch practice is available in 24 counties in the Western Lake Erie Basin.

Soil and Water Conservation Districts and county engineers are eligible to apply for up to full reimbursement of the two-stage ditch construction.

Applications for the grant program will be mailed directly to Soil and Water Conservation Districts and county engineer offices and must be completed and submitted by Nov. 30, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say Zoie Robinson is missing.
TPD locate missing 13-year-old
Crash Saturday night sends a woman to the hospital.
Woman dies after single-vehicle crash Saturday night
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
A shooting in Paulding County sent a man to the hospital, but sheriff’s deputies say it may...
Deputies: Man shot for trespassing, assault
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home.
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home

Latest News

The City says pools will remain open, however, they will only be open Thursday through Sunday...
City of Toledo announces new pool hours
After the 50 hours of the weekend are over and the films are accepted, they will be juried by a...
50-hour filmmaking challenge at 10th annual Tree City Film Festival
Sashem and Dave discuss cyber security
Cyber Monday: August 15
During the chase, officers were made aware that Delgado was armed and dangerous and had shot...
TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large