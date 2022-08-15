Mercy Health & City of Perrysburg promote immunization awareness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health -- Perrysburg Hospital is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the partnership between themselves and the City of Perrysburg.

This partnership is an effort to curb preventable diseases like COVID-19, by promoting vaccination among community members.

National Immunization Awareness Month is observed every year in August to bring awareness to the recommended vaccinations for all age groups.

Last year, the partnership vaccinated a total of 11,796 community members between Jan. 2021 and June 2021.

Mercy Health -- Perrysburg Hospital will be attending the city council meeting in which Thomas Mackin, Mayor of the City of Perrysburg, will sign the proclamation on Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

