Ohio State Buckeyes ranked #2 in AP poll
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State, ranked #2 in the first AP poll of the season, will be tested right away by #5 Notre Dame in the season opener Sept. 3.
Before Monday’s rankings were released, Ohio State was No. 1 all-time for most weeks spent in the AP Poll with 950. The next closest program was Michigan with 887.
Monday was also Ohio State’s final practice open to media before the season kicks off.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.