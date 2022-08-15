Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio State Buckeyes ranked #2 in AP poll

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass, pressured by Michigan defensive end...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass, pressured by Michigan defensive end Taylor Upshaw (91), in the fourth quarter in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State, ranked #2 in the first AP poll of the season, will be tested right away by #5 Notre Dame in the season opener Sept. 3.

Before Monday’s rankings were released, Ohio State was No. 1 all-time for most weeks spent in the AP Poll with 950. The next closest program was Michigan with 887.

Monday was also Ohio State’s final practice open to media before the season kicks off.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say Zoie Robinson is missing.
TPD locate missing 13-year-old
According to Police, the woman, 28, was treated at scene by TFRD and was transported to an area...
Woman dies after single-vehicle crash Saturday night
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
A shooting in Paulding County sent a man to the hospital, but sheriff’s deputies say it may...
Deputies: Man shot for trespassing, assault
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home.
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home

Latest News

Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Toledo Walleye goalie Billy Christopoulos. [PHOTO: Toledo Walleye]
Game-worn Walleye jerseys selling for $350 on Saturday
13abc Athlete of the Week Kevin Hornbeak
Whitmer football star discovers talent for throwing shotput
13abc Athlete of the Week - Whitmer's Kevin Hornbeak
13abc Athlete of the Week - Whitmer's Kevin Hornbeak
13abc Athlete of the Week - Anthony Wayne’s Brooklyn Patchen
13abc Athlete of the Week - Anthony Wayne’s Brooklyn Patchen