Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio Task Force 1 returns home from Kentucky flooding relief

Ohio Task Force 1 is back home after helping save lives in Kentucky where the death toll...
Ohio Task Force 1 is back home after helping save lives in Kentucky where the death toll skyrocketed after floods and mudslides wiped out homes, leaving people without power for days.(Ohio Task Force 1)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of Ohio Task Force 1 are back home after helping save lives in Kentucky where the death toll skyrocketed after floods and mudslides wiped out homes, leaving people without power for days.

“This is going to take many months to a couple of years to help these people recover,” said Jim O’Connor, a task force leader of Ohio Task Force 1.

The task force did what they always do, responding in a time of crisis, ensuring the most vulnerable get the help they need. They spent two weeks helping in the southeastern Kentucky area.

“The initial couple days while the water was high was getting to people who were impacted, washed out of their houses which were cut off because the roads were flooded and there was no access to them so we had boat teams in the water that were helping to get people out of locations, out of their houses where they were trapped,” said O’Connor. “We stayed down there another week because the water levels were so high and they were expecting a significant amount of rain and so the fear was the water has gone down but it’s going to come right back up and we’re going to back in that same situation,” said O’Connor.

Every time O’Connor covers these disasters, he says it amazes him how resilient people are, especially, when they just lost everything.

“The amazing part with people in this situation is the hope is there. This was a very tight-knit community. There were conversations even when we stopped at a store to pick up supplies or stopped at a gas station filling up, the conversations were are you okay? Is so and so okay?,” said O’Connor.

The death toll in Kentucky is in the double digits, and at least 1,300 people have been rescued.

There are various ways to help Kentucky out. You can click this link for that information.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say Zoie Robinson is missing.
TPD locate missing 13-year-old
According to Police, the woman, 28, was treated at scene by TFRD and was transported to an area...
Woman dies after single-vehicle crash Saturday night
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
A shooting in Paulding County sent a man to the hospital, but sheriff’s deputies say it may...
Deputies: Man shot for trespassing, assault
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home.
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home

Latest News

The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue...
Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades
The announcement will take place on Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Zablocki Senior Center located...
Toledo Mayor to announce launch of Save our Community program
The budget plan lets customers avoid higher heating costs in the winter by spreading payments...
Sign up for the Budget Plan with Columbia Gas
A group of people standing in front on the RC700.
An Adrian company’s tech helping NASA missions
The events will take place on Aug. 17, 24 and 31 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hahn Center,...
DANA, Inc. to hold August hiring events in Napoleon