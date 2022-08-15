Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Recent rains and cooler temperatures were critical for some local crops

Farmers say it was vital rain for many corn and bean crops.
The fields we visited in Ottawa Lake on Monday were in pretty good shape but, that wasn’t the case not too long ago.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cooler weather Mother Nature has served up in recent days, along with a bit of rain, has been the perfect mix for many local farm fields. Farmers say in a lot of cases it was a life-saver for local crops.

The recent rain around our region was critical for many crops. Jason Heerdegen is a farmer and the manager of the Ottawa Lake Co-Op.

“The rain we had was a life-saver. Sometimes you hear the term a million dollar rain, that was a million dollar rain for this area. Some people have irrigation and that’s a good alternative, but there is nothing better Mother Nature and rain from the sky,” said Heerdegen.

The fields we visited in Ottawa Lake on Monday were in pretty good shape but, that wasn’t the case not too long ago.

“If you drove by cornfields you were starting to see them fire up from the bottom and that’s not good. But the rain came just in time to save the corn crop and beans always need August rains, that is always the case for beans,” said Heerdegen.

Rain totals can of course vary widely in just a matter of miles, but Heerdegen says that was not the case with our recent rains.

“There are times when some fields are soaked and others just a few miles away get nothing. It sounds like everyone in this area got some at some point, a little more to the west,” said Heerdegen.

The rain was vital for the corn and bean crops, but what about produce?

“The cabbage harvest is underway, tomatoes are getting underway. The sweet corn harvest has been going. If you go to a local produce stand it’s pretty full. The yield and the quality is good for most of those guys,” said Heerdegen.

A lot of local crops went into the ground a couple weeks behind schedule this year, but, Heerdegen says they’re getting back on track.

“In a perfect world, the 75-80 degree days and cooler nights would continue. one to two more inches of rain wouldn’t hurt, either. That would all help a lot because the crop is still a bit behind,” said Heerdegen.

Even with planting a bit behind schedule this year, Heerdegen says at this point, the corn and bean harvests should be on track in September and October.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say Zoie Robinson is missing.
TPD locate missing 13-year-old
According to Police, the woman, 28, was treated at scene by TFRD and was transported to an area...
Woman dies after single-vehicle crash Saturday night
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
A shooting in Paulding County sent a man to the hospital, but sheriff’s deputies say it may...
Deputies: Man shot for trespassing, assault
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home.
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home

Latest News

Two foxes cuddling.
Nature’s Nursery hosts nature photo auction
Recent rains and cooler temperatures were critical for some local crops
Recent rains and cooler temperatures were critical for some local crops
National Immunization Awareness Month is observed every year in August to bring awareness to...
Mercy Health & City of Perrysburg promote immunization awareness
Miller boat line adds to its fleet, increasing accessibility
Miller boat line adds to its fleet, increasing accessibility