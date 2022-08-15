Sign up for the Budget Plan with Columbia Gas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Columbia Gas has announced that enrollment is open to all customers for the 2022-2023 budget plan.

During August, customers may sign up for the budget plan in one of three ways:

Simply pay the “budget payment” amount on the August bill Online at ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Budget Call 1-800-344-4077 to speak with a customer service representative

The budget plan lets customers avoid higher heating costs in the winter by spreading payments out over 12 months.

“We’re pleased to offer our customers alternative ways to manage their home energy costs,” said Vince Parisi, President of Columbia Gas of Ohio. “The budget plan lets our customers know exactly what they will pay each month, making it easier to balance personal budgets.”

Once enrolled, customers will pay the “budget payment” amount listed on their monthly bill from August 2022 to July 2023. The payment will be the same each month, eliminating the guesswork for budgeting and avoiding increased heating costs during the winter season.

Accounts are reviewed and adjusted, if needed, for accuracy in March.

Each budget plan is calculated individually by looking at the previous usage rates, 30-year typical weather and the present and estimated cost of natural gas.

The budget plan is free and open to all Columbia Gas customers.

