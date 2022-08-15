Birthday Club
Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash at Alexis and Tetherwood on March 10, 2022.
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash at Alexis and Tetherwood on March 10, 2022.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was found guilty on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road.

Austin Sparks, 22, was found guilty of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after he entered a No Contest plea, withdrawing his previous not guilty plea. He was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62, of Erie, Michigan.

The crash happened at Alexis Road and Tetherwood on March 10, 2022.

Police records said Robb was traveling east on Alexis and was attempting to turn left onto Tetherwood. Sparks was traveling west on Alexis when his car struck Robb’s vehicle.

Robb’s vehicle rolled over in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Sparks was hospitalized to be treated for blunt force trauma.

