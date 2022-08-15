Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was found guilty on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road.

Austin Sparks, 22, was found guilty of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after he entered a No Contest plea, withdrawing his previous not guilty plea. He was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62, of Erie, Michigan.

The crash happened at Alexis Road and Tetherwood on March 10, 2022.

Police records said Robb was traveling east on Alexis and was attempting to turn left onto Tetherwood. Sparks was traveling west on Alexis when his car struck Robb’s vehicle.

Robb’s vehicle rolled over in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Sparks was hospitalized to be treated for blunt force trauma.

