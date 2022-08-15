Birthday Club
Toledo Mayor to announce launch of Save our Community program

The announcement will take place on Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Zablocki Senior Center located at 3015 Lagrange St.
The announcement will take place on Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Zablocki Senior Center located at 3015 Lagrange St.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Kapszukiewicz will announce the launch of the Save our Community program in the Lagrange area of north Toledo Tuesday.

The announcement will take place on Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Zablocki Senior Center located at 3015 Lagrange St.

The City says it initiated the Save our Community program back in 2021 to tackle gun violence and work with high-risk individuals to build connections to community resources.

Lagrange will be the second neighborhood for the program after Junction/Englewood.

