Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades

The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue...
The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzi.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzi.

Orange Street and Huron intersection will be redesigned as Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzi Memorial Place on Saturday, August 15.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the Chubb DeWolfe Park located on 500 Beech Street, Toledo.

Chief Schwanzi has dedicated more than 60 years to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. He was first appointed to the fire service on Sept. 1, 1958, and he served the city fulfilling many roles until his retirement as Assistant Chief of the department on March 5, 1998.

Following his retirement, Chief Schwanzi served as President of the Toledo Firefighter’s Museum as well as delivering the Last Alarm at firefighter’s funerals and announcing the names of firefighters to be added during the yearly memorial on the anniversary of the Anthony Wayne Trail Fire.

