Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large

During the chase, officers were made aware that Delgado was armed and dangerous and had shot...
During the chase, officers were made aware that Delgado was armed and dangerous and had shot multiple rounds at a house approximately two hours prior to the chase.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say led police officers on a chase and shot at a house.

According to TPD, units were dispatched to the 500 block of Durango Drive on a warrant service. When they arrived, officers approached and observed Daniel Delgado, 38, sitting in his vehicle in a driveway with the car running.

TPD says once officers announced their presence and ordered Delgado to put his hands up, Delgado accelerated out of the driveway which prompted the officers to chase him.

During the chase, officers were made aware that Delgado was armed and dangerous and had shot multiple rounds at a house approximately two hours prior to the chase. According to TPD, the chase crossed into Holland and County jurisdictions and Holland Police, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Patrol and Sylvania Township units were on scene and ready to assist.

Delgado bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot. Despite efforts from all the crews involved, Delgado was not apprehended. TPD says search warrants will be issued.

Delgado’s car was towed by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say Zoie Robinson is missing.
TPD locate missing 13-year-old
Crash Saturday night sends a woman to the hospital.
Woman dies after single-vehicle crash Saturday night
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
A shooting in Paulding County sent a man to the hospital, but sheriff’s deputies say it may...
Deputies: Man shot for trespassing, assault
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home.
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home

Latest News

Cyber Monday - August 15
Cyber Monday - August 15
It happened at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania
33rd Festival of India in Sylvania
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
$100M available to Ohio law enforcement to help fight, prevent violent crime
August 15th Weather Forecast
August 15th Weather Forecast