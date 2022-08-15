TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say led police officers on a chase and shot at a house.

According to TPD, units were dispatched to the 500 block of Durango Drive on a warrant service. When they arrived, officers approached and observed Daniel Delgado, 38, sitting in his vehicle in a driveway with the car running.

TPD says once officers announced their presence and ordered Delgado to put his hands up, Delgado accelerated out of the driveway which prompted the officers to chase him.

During the chase, officers were made aware that Delgado was armed and dangerous and had shot multiple rounds at a house approximately two hours prior to the chase. According to TPD, the chase crossed into Holland and County jurisdictions and Holland Police, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Patrol and Sylvania Township units were on scene and ready to assist.

Delgado bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot. Despite efforts from all the crews involved, Delgado was not apprehended. TPD says search warrants will be issued.

Delgado’s car was towed by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.