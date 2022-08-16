8/16: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

A few showers have already fired up just east of I-75 late this morning/early afternoon, though as with yesterday and tomorrow, most of us will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will stair-step back near 90F by the weekend, with decent shower/storm chances returning then as well.

