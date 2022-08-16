Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

8/16: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Sun, clouds and very few showers: lather, rinse, repeat
Another day of mostly sunny skies and a few spotty showers... and same for tomorrow! Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few showers have already fired up just east of I-75 late this morning/early afternoon, though as with yesterday and tomorrow, most of us will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will stair-step back near 90F by the weekend, with decent shower/storm chances returning then as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash at Alexis and Tetherwood on March 10, 2022.
Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash
During the chase, officers were made aware that Delgado was armed and dangerous and had shot...
TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large
Toledo Police say Zoie Robinson is missing.
TPD locate missing 13-year-old
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
According to Police, the woman, 28, was treated at scene by TFRD and was transported to an area...
Woman dies after single-vehicle crash Saturday night

Latest News

Another day of mostly sunny skies and a few spotty showers... and same for tomorrow! Dan Smith...
8/16: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Isolated Shower Possible, But Sunny Week Overall
August 16th Weather Forecast
August 16th Weather Forecast
August 16th Weather Forecast
8/15/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/15/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast