The Animal House - Sober Club hosts overdose awareness event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Animal House - Sober Club is hosting the Bellevue overdose awareness event on August 27.

From 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Central Park, on 215 North St., speakers, recovery resources and fellowship will be available for all who attend.

According to The Animal House - Sober Club said overdose awareness spreads the message that tragedy of overdose death is preventable.

The awareness event will help acknowledge grief, reflect and remember and to have a conversation to reduce the stigma around substance abuse.

If you have a loved one that you would like to be remembered at the event, send a Facebook message to The Animal House - Sober Club or Katie Hosko.

