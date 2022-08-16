Birthday Club
August 16th Weather Forecast

Isolated Shower Possible, But Sunny Week Overall
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today and Wednesday will bring a very small rain chance with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated waterspout is possible in the early morning hours on Lake Erie. Highs will be in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s. Saturday will be hotter with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered storms are possible Saturday evening and Saturday night. A few more showers and storms are possible on Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

