Building Better Schools: Lourdes University opens simulation lab

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Nursing students at Lourdes University will experience a new edge in their education as the school integrates a simulation lab into the classroom.

The new state-of-the-art technology provides students with a dynamic place for teaching and learning. Julie Punches, MSN, RN, and Clinical Director at Lourdes University, said the lab will allow students to experience medical scenarios that are common in clinical settings or hospitals.

“Simulation is used for students who may not get that experience that they need in the clinical settings or in the hospitals. In this area, we’re able to simulate different situations and a safe setting where they can learn,” Punches said.

She added that the simulation has multiple functions.

" She can give birth to a baby, we can do CPR on her, she can talk to us, and she can cry. We can start IVs on her, we can listen to her heart, her lungs, all different things,” Punches added that the simulation sets the university’s program apart from other collegiate programs.

“In the Toledo area, we have a lot of different nursing programs, and simulation is something we can use in place of clinical experience. The research supports that simulation is just effective as the clinical practice in the hospital,” Punches said.

With nearly 40 percent of its students enrolled in the nursing program, Punches said students are in good hands when they choose to study at Lourdes.

“Lourdes nursing program has been around for years. The faculty and staff are highly vested in its students and we’re so excited for this new simulation lab. We can’t wait to get it going,” Punches said.

