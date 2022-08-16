Disney on Ice returning to Toledo, pre-sale tickets now available

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Disney on Ice is returning to Toledo and pre-sale tickets are now available.

This December, Disney on Ice will present “Into the Magic” which will feature Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco” and “Beauty and the Beast” alongside other Disney characters.

According to Feld Entertainment, the show dates and times are:

Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

All shows will take place at the Huntington Center located at 500 Jefferson Ave. and pre-sale tickets are available now.

Feld Entertainment says Disney on Ice Preferred Customers can purchase tickets starting Aug. 16. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Aug. 23. Fans can still sign up to become a Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

