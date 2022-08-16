Enrollment and employment event for Mercy Health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio and Mercy Health are holding an enrollment and hiring event on Saturday, Aug. 20.

It’ll take place at Mercy College of Ohio, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

All in one day, this event will give applicants the opportunity to enroll in a nursing degree program and apply for employment at a location.

“Mercy Health and Mercy College of Ohio offer a truly unique opportunity for those interested in pursuing a career in health care,” said Bob Baxter, President of Mercy Health Toledo. “Students can work in a health care setting while receiving tuition assistance toward earning their degrees.”

Mercy Health recruiters will be on-site to answer questions about the entry-level positions with the health system, like patient transporters, patient ambassadors and patient aides.

“For those who have delayed their goal of becoming a nurse we want them to know that now is a great time to start and they can obtain their nursing education without incurring expenses or debt,” said Susan Wajert, PhD, president of Mercy College.

The event has been specifically designed for people interested in the nursing program at Mercy College who want to enroll in the fall 2022 semester.

If you’re looking to apply, bring your transcripts and resume, and be prepared to talked to the Mercy College admissions team about registering. After this, talk to Mercy Health recruiters about an entry-level position within the ministry.

Nursing students that work for the health system can receive tuition assistance that covers all of their education expenses and eligible employees must work a minimum of six hour per week to qualify for tuition assistance.

Requirements include:

College candidates must have a cumulative 2.0 GPA and bring all high school and college transcripts, and a COVID-19 vaccination card (if applicable).

Admission to the nursing program requires a 2.7 cumulative GPA with a course history of algebra, biology and chemistry with a passing “C” grade.

Employment with Mercy Health requires a resume, two forms of ID and a copy of COVID-19 vaccination (if applicable).

Register to attend, contact Emily Dewey at ehall@mercy.com.

