Local couple to star in new documentary

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”

According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.

Rod and Donna Saunders own and operate the Field of Dreams Drive-In Theatre in Liberty Center. The couple built the drive-in behind their home in 2007.

The Saunders will be showing the documentary at Field of Dreams on Aug. 19 and 20 as a double feature with “Elvis.”

