Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Local couple to star in new documentary

Rod and Donna Saunders own and operate the Field of Dreams Drive-In Theatre in Liberty Center...
Rod and Donna Saunders own and operate the Field of Dreams Drive-In Theatre in Liberty Center and built it behind their home in 2007.(Saunders Theater Group)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”

According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.

Rod and Donna Saunders own and operate the Field of Dreams Drive-In Theatre in Liberty Center. The couple built the drive-in behind their home in 2007.

The Saunders will be showing the documentary at Field of Dreams on Aug. 19 and 20 as a double feature with “Elvis.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash at Alexis and Tetherwood on March 10, 2022.
Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash
During the chase, officers were made aware that Delgado was armed and dangerous and had shot...
TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large
Toledo Police say Zoie Robinson is missing.
TPD locate missing 13-year-old
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
According to Police, the woman, 28, was treated at scene by TFRD and was transported to an area...
Woman dies after single-vehicle crash Saturday night

Latest News

A ribbon cutting ceremony will kick off the day. Snacks, refreshments, giveaways and tours of...
THS Family Pet Clinic grand opening & open house
Ricky Thymes is wanted for murder in the Houston area. He was arrested Monday, Aug. 16, 2022...
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance
Purchase woody shrubs and flowering-fall plants at the Carter Historic Farm on Saturday, Sept....
Wood County Park District hosts fall native plant sell
Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride