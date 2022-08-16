Maumee PD looking to hire crossing guards
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Police Division is looking to hire Crossing Guards for the 2022-2023 school year.
Maumee PD says permanent positions are available as well as relief positions. Hours are normally before school, during lunch time and after school.
The pay is $18 an hour and a background check must be completed.
