Maumee PD looking to hire crossing guards

Maumee PD says permanent positions are available as well as relief positions.
Maumee PD says permanent positions are available as well as relief positions.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Police Division is looking to hire Crossing Guards for the 2022-2023 school year.

Maumee PD says permanent positions are available as well as relief positions. Hours are normally before school, during lunch time and after school.

The pay is $18 an hour and a background check must be completed.

Click here to apply.

