Moment of Science: The Eye

It’s said that the eyes are the window to the soul... good thing, too, since they process about 80% of all information you take in. Today, we’re breaking down every part of the eyeball, with fun facts about each.

* Let’s start with the cornea, that transparent part right at the front that takes in the light. It’s the only tissue in your body with no blood vessels, which typically provide nourishment -- but it’s your tears that help keep your eye healthy and free of infection -- along with the “aqueous humor” just a little further in, which also helps the whole thing stay round.

* Blinking, of course, helps distribute those tears across the surface -- and the average person blinks every 4 to 5 seconds or so... although you’re probably blinking more NOW since I just made you aware of it. You’re welcome.

* Going deeper gets you to the pupil, the big black hole in your eye -- but that’s really formed by the iris, the colored part of your eye that contracts and expands to control the amount of light passing through. It may be a simple ring, but your iris has over 6 times as many unique properties than your fingerprint does (256 vs 40)! Brown eyes are by far the most common, with between half to three-quarters of the world’s population having them -- and blue eyes are a very distant second at about 10%. Blue eyes are a relatively new thing, and all people who have them -- including yours truly -- share a common ancestor who lived 6000 to 10,000 years ago. Heterochromia -- or two different-colored irises -- occurs in less than 1% of the human population, but dogs are more likely to display it -- and of those dogs, huskies and German shepherds top the list.

* The lens allows you to focus on objects at certain distances... nothing too remarkable there, though it ends up inverting the image that eventually hits the back of your eye. Your brain corrects the image to be right side up -- and if you wore special glasses that made everything appear upside-down, your brain would still correct that after a few days.

* The “vitreous humor” is a kind of watery gel that makes up most of the inside of your eyeball, and gives a bit of distance so the signal can properly focus by the time it gets from the lens to the back of your eye. If you’ve ever sat in a bad spot for a 3-D movie, you kind of know how important that is.

* Finally, we get to the retina -- the back of your eye where the most amazing things happen... so amazing, that they deserve their own episode. We’ll dive into the wonderful world of color -- and the not-so-wonderful world of color blindness -- next week.

