More Ohio moms eligible for extended health coverage

Lactation
The extended coverage includes treatment for postpartum depression, breastfeeding resources, evidence-based nurse home visiting and more.(Monkey Business Images)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More Ohio moms are now eligible to receive extended healthcare coverage.

On Aug. 16, Governor DeWine announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved Ohio Medicaid’s extended coverage for new moms from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child.

According to DeWine’s office, CMS estimates approximately 21,000 Ohio women will be eligible for the extended health coverage.

“Maternal health is a strong predictor of a child’s health, so by extending health coverage for new moms, we are helping to provide the healthiest possible start in life for Ohio’s children,” said Governor DeWine. “Ohio began this extended coverage on April 1, 2022, and CMS’s final approval is the last step to ensuring we can continue providing these services.”

Coverage that is available for moms includes treatment for postpartum depression, medical care for chronic conditions such as hypertension or diabetes, breastfeeding resources and evidence-based nurse home visiting.

“We know that access to postpartum care not only saves lives but leads to better health outcomes for moms and their babies,” said Maureen Corcoran, director of Ohio Medicaid. “Extending eligibility for a full year postpartum ensures women have access to critical services that impact maternal morbidity and mortality as well as the health of their baby.”

