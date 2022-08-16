Move-in begins at BGSU

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Attending BGSU is a choice tens of thousands of students make every year.

A portion of them called campus home as of Tuesday.

Josh Laurie, Director of Residence Life with BGSU, told 13abc said this year the university has additional students living on campus simply because they like the experience.

“We guarantee first years and second years can reside on campus, but this year we have over 350 students who are not guaranteed housing, who’re living with us also because they like the experience,” Laurie said.

With more than 5,000 students moving in this week, the university has adopted a streamlined way of getting everyone where they need to go, and in an orderly fashion.

“So when they arrive, they go right out to the Stroh. They show up and get their room key there, and check-in, and then when they arrive at the residence hall, they’re in and up to the room in about 15 minutes,” Laurie said.

He credits the student volunteers for a smooth move-in. And some freshmen agree.

Brilee Shireman said her move-in experience has been “pretty good so far, everyone’s been helping out. It’s really nice.”

But for other first-timers, the process is still daunting.

“It’s been pretty hectic,” said Zach Gulch. He added he may have over-packed, but there’s one college experience he’s most nervous about: Laundry.

When asked if he’s ever done laundry at home, his response was very clear. “No, never, never done laundry in my life. Hopefully, I don’t shrink any of my clothes,” Gulch said.

By Thursday, more than 3,000 new students will be on campus, with another 2,000 or so moving in before the first day of school.

