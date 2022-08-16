Birthday Club
ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.

ODOT parcel
ODOT parcel(Provided by ODOT)
By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction.

The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green.

It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at 1:00 p.m. and the doors will open at 12:30 p.m.

The ODOT parcel 274 E1 is located south of eastbound U.S. Route 24 between Country Road 53 and Country Road 1.

There are 38.974 combined acres of land, consisting of two tax parcels per Henry Co. Auditor which is approximately 7.48 acres borrow pits; 13.21 acres tillable land; and 18.284 acres of wood, ditches and undergrowth.

The excess land is no longer needed following a previous project and the current property farm lease will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

The purchaser will receive no proceeds from any previous farm leases and the transfer of property will begin on Jan. 1, 2023.

Those wishing to receive a bidder’s packet prior to the auction may contact David Seasly at (419) 373-7174 or by email at David.Seasly@dot.ohio.gov.

All interested parties must make their own reviews and, or inspections prior to bidding. Contact David Seasly to arrange an ODOT representative to be on site for inspection.

