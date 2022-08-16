The Red Carpet Crashers perform Aug. 27 at Sauder Village

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sauder Village will host a summer concert featuring The Red Carpet Crashers.

On Saturday, August 27 the outdoor concert will begin at 6:00 p.m. and last until 9:00 p.m.

“Our Summer Concerts on have been a great success and we are looking forward to another spectacular evening on our 1920s Main Street,” said Kim Krieger the Media Relations Manager. “This evening concert will be a fun opportunity to gather with friends to enjoy live music, food, drink and ice-cream at Sauder Village!”

The Red Carpet Crashers is a Toledo-based band that combines a unique blend of top 40 hits with a dash of rock-n-roll. The band brings high energy with their stage presence and it commands interaction and creates fun within the audience.

Concert tickets are available for $15 on the Sauder Village website. Guests should bring lawn chairs to enjoy the concert comfortably.

Concert entry will be at the gate east of the Welcome Center and coolers are not allowed during the event.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. The Village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season.

There will be snacks and sandwiches available for purchase on Main St., and the Soda Fountain will be open with a variety of ice cream treats.

For more information about The Red Carpet Crashers Concert or planning a trip to Sauder Village call 800.590.9755, visit their website.

The Red Carpet Crashers (Provided by Sauder Village)

