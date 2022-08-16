Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Senior Safety Expo to bring resources together for Wood Co. seniors

According to the City, the Expo will cover topics such as preventing falls, poisonings, burns...
According to the City, the Expo will cover topics such as preventing falls, poisonings, burns and avoiding scams and elder abuse.(CDC/Dawn Arlotta)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Safe Communities of Wood County and the Perrysburg Fire Division are teaming up for a Senior Safety Expo to bring together local resources to help seniors understand the importance of staying safe.

The Expo will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Perrysburg Fire Division Headquarters located at 26100 Fort Meigs Road.

The City of Perrysburg says there is a growing number of older adults living alone and it is important they stay safe not just in their own home, but also on the road.

According to the City, the Expo will cover topics such as preventing falls, poisonings, burns and avoiding scams and elder abuse.

The Expo will also include a drive through station that will teach senior citizens how to stay safe while driving. The City says health professionals will also be in attendance to work with participants to make sure their cars are properly adjusted for their safety.

The Expo will also be serving free hot dogs to participants.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash at Alexis and Tetherwood on March 10, 2022.
Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash
During the chase, officers were made aware that Delgado was armed and dangerous and had shot...
TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large
Toledo Police say Zoie Robinson is missing.
TPD locate missing 13-year-old
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
According to Police, the woman, 28, was treated at scene by TFRD and was transported to an area...
Woman dies after single-vehicle crash Saturday night

Latest News

Purchase woody shrubs and flowering-fall plants at the Carter Historic Farm on Saturday, Sept....
Wood County Park District hosts fall native plant sell
Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride
Another day of mostly sunny skies and a few spotty showers... and same for tomorrow! Dan Smith...
8/16: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Introducing Gianna Rose Starks
Introducing Gianna Rose Starks