Senior Safety Expo to bring resources together for Wood Co. seniors

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Safe Communities of Wood County and the Perrysburg Fire Division are teaming up for a Senior Safety Expo to bring together local resources to help seniors understand the importance of staying safe.

The Expo will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Perrysburg Fire Division Headquarters located at 26100 Fort Meigs Road.

The City of Perrysburg says there is a growing number of older adults living alone and it is important they stay safe not just in their own home, but also on the road.

According to the City, the Expo will cover topics such as preventing falls, poisonings, burns and avoiding scams and elder abuse.

The Expo will also include a drive through station that will teach senior citizens how to stay safe while driving. The City says health professionals will also be in attendance to work with participants to make sure their cars are properly adjusted for their safety.

The Expo will also be serving free hot dogs to participants.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.