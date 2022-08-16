THS Family Pet Clinic grand opening & open house

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join the Toledo Humane Society Family Pet Clinic for its grand opening and open house on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Stop by the clinic from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on 835 East Broadway St, to enjoy the activities.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will kick off the day. Snacks, refreshments, giveaways and tours of the newly renovated clinic will be provided.

Attendees have the opportunity to speak with some of the Family Pet Clinic staff to get a feel of what the clinic is all about.

