Toledo City Council to vote on new city flag

Born and raised in Toledo Jacob Parr was inspired to redesign the flag because of his love for the 419. (WTVG)

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is set to vote on a new design for the city’s flag on Tuesday.

Toledo native Jacob Parr, a graphic designer, said the design took years to complete. The flag features an eight-pointed star that he calls the spark of industry.

“Each of the eight points represents a point of industry that is in Toledo. And of course, the blue triangular field uses the same trajectory as the Maumee river, cutting through in this like upward positive angle through the city and into the great lakes.”

City council members are expected to vote on adopting the new design at Tuesday’s 4:00 p.m. meeting.

