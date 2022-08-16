Toledo woman sentenced for stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing money from an Alzheimer’s patient.

Abigail Weidman was sentenced to two years of community control after she was found guilty of theft.

A Lucas County Court says that a non-prison sentence does not demean the seriousness of the offense, but will adequately punish Weidman and protect the public. Weidman initially pleaded not guilty in January 2022 but changed her plea to guilty of the offense of theft in June 2022.

According to court records, Weidman picked up an 85-year-old man with Alzheimer’s and took him to the bank and withdrew cash on multiple occasions. Over the course of several months, over $30,000 was withdrawn from the man’s bank account.

