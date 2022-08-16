TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance.

Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident.

Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call for a domestic violence incident. They arrested Justin Snyder, 24. They then located Thymes at a residence on the 800 block of Jackson Ave.

Both will appear in court Wednesday morning.

