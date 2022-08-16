Volunteers & vendors needed for African American Male Wellness Walk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers and vendors are still needed for the African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative on Aug. 20.

The event starts at 8:00 a.m. at Warren African Methodist Episcopal Church on 915 Collingwood Blvd.

There will be free health screening and a 5K walk and run that will begin at 9:00 a.m. Additionally, there will be music and kid activities available.

If you are unable to volunteer or set up a vendor table, still come out, get health screenings and support the health of men.

If you have any questions or want to be a volunteer or vendor, call 567-694-6393 or email aamwwtoledo@gmail.com.

