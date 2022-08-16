Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Woman assaults partner, dog, stranger in parking lot during bizarre attack, police say

A Vermont woman faces multiple charges after a bizarre incident at a quick stop in Bradford. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A woman in Vermont is facing multiple assault charges following what state police call a bizarre attack at a gas station Saturday evening.

According to Vermont State Police, 21-year-old Kelsey Farias assaulted her partner multiple times with a tire iron and tried to run over her partner twice with a car.

During the attack, Farias also assaulted her dog, police said.

Police said Farias also ran toward a “random woman” in the parking lot of the Jiffy Mart, ripped out her hair, punched her in the face and threw her to the ground.

Farias was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated domestic assault, resisting arrest, animal cruelty, simple assault, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. She is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash at Alexis and Tetherwood on March 10, 2022.
Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash
During the chase, officers were made aware that Delgado was armed and dangerous and had shot...
TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large
Toledo Police say Zoie Robinson is missing.
TPD locate missing 13-year-old
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
According to Police, the woman, 28, was treated at scene by TFRD and was transported to an area...
Woman dies after single-vehicle crash Saturday night

Latest News

This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Key informant defends role during Whitmer kidnap plot trial
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
A ribbon cutting ceremony will kick off the day. Snacks, refreshments, giveaways and tours of...
THS Family Pet Clinic grand opening & open house
Ricky Thymes is wanted for murder in the Houston area. He was arrested Monday, Aug. 16, 2022...
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance