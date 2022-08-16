Birthday Club
Wood County Health Department investigating E. Coli outbreak

(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department is investigating an E. coli outbreak that has sent at least six people to the hospital.

According to health department officials, there have been at least 18 recent E. coli cases. For comparison, the county reports only 27 cases over the last 6.5 years.

Health department officials say they haven’t determined a link between the cases yet.

E. coli infections are caused by a bacteria and often are spread through contaminated food or bodies of water. The symptoms are generally similar to what you’d get with a stomach bug but E. coli could also cause respiratory infections.

The health department says you should contact them if you’re experiencing those symptoms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

