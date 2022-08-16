Birthday Club
Wood County Park District hosts fall native plant sell

Purchase woody shrubs and flowering-fall plants at the Carter Historic Farm on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Purchase woody shrubs and flowering-fall plants will be available for purchase at the Carter Historic Farm on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

There will be tens of thousands quality native plants which are grown by the Wood County Park District’s Stewardship Department.

Every year, this department grows these native plants as part of the native plant program environmental conservation effort.

Native plants have various benefits. Some of those include: long root systems which can create drought-resistant and flood-resistant areas, filter runoff, sequester carbon, replenish soil nutrient and are habitats for pollinators.

Some of the plants that will be available are asters, goldenrod and autumn-blooming beauties.

Woody shrubs are $10 each and native shrubs are $5 each. Cash and checks are accepted and plants are available first-come, first-serve. Parking and entry is free.

The Carter Historic Farm is located on 18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green, OH. The farm is a working and living history cultural center interpreted to the 1930s and 1940s.

For more information, call 419-353-1897.

