8/17: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Mostly sunny with spotty showers... again
Another day of mostly sunny skies and spotty showers, then it's a warmer run-up to the weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
We managed a few rumbles of thunder out of last evening’s very isolated showers, and quite a few waterspouts close to dawn just off the coast of Sandusky... but now, there’s plenty of sun out there. A few more spotty showers are possible through the day, then the low stalled to our east finally moves out and allows for a bit more heat to generate -- near 90F by Saturday. That evening will see scattered showers return, with storm chances peaking Sunday and Monday.

