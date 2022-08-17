8/17: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

We managed a few rumbles of thunder out of last evening’s very isolated showers, and quite a few waterspouts close to dawn just off the coast of Sandusky... but now, there’s plenty of sun out there. A few more spotty showers are possible through the day, then the low stalled to our east finally moves out and allows for a bit more heat to generate -- near 90F by Saturday. That evening will see scattered showers return, with storm chances peaking Sunday and Monday.

