Area Office on Aging works to help seniors facing high prescription prices

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s been plenty of reaction to the prescription drug component of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Ireatha Hollie, Director of Medical Education at the Area Office on Aging, said the drug prices could be negotiated in 2026.

“The plan will allow 10 drug prices to be negotiated in 2026. It’s a step in the right direction, but not nearly enough,” Hollie said.

Hollie has first-hand experience with high prescription prices. “I am not taking too many meds, but my husband is. One of the heart meds he takes is $500 a month. I can afford it and he needs it. It is not available generically, so I have felt the pressures of increased prescription costs.”

Hollie said even if you are able to pay for your prescriptions without a problem, you should care about lower prices.

“I may be able to pay for my medicine, but if a person a, b, and c can’t, I am still subsidizing that. I am still paying. If everybody had access to the medicine they need at a cost they can afford, we would all be better off,” Hollie said.

The Area Office on Aging has people who are trained to help those who can’t afford their medicine and they’ve gotten some big results.

“One woman was discharged from the hospital with $4,000 in annual prescription drug costs. By working with her, we were able to get that number down to $300. All you need to do is call. We’re willing to try to help.”

Hollie said the bottom line is if you need help, ask for it.

“It’s not just the cost of the drug. It’s the impact. The pros versus the negatives of what it would mean if most people could get what they need when it comes to treating their disease. In the long run, we all benefit from a healthier nation.”

To learn more, click here. You can also call (419) 382-0264.

