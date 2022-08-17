Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

August 17th Weather Forecast

Sunny Next Few Days, Showers Likely Sunday & Monday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An isolated shower is possible today, otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s. The sky is expected to be clear tonight with the chance to see the northern lights. More sunshine is likely on Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 80s. Saturday will bring more warmth and humidity with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and storms are likely on Sunday and Monday. A few showers are possible early Tuesday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride
During the chase, officers were made aware that Delgado was armed and dangerous and had shot...
TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large
Wood County Health Department investigating E. Coli outbreak
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash at Alexis and Tetherwood on March 10, 2022.
Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash
Ricky Thymes is wanted for murder in the Houston area. He was arrested Monday, Aug. 16, 2022...
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance

Latest News

August 17th Weather Forecast
August 17th Weather Forecast
8/16/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/16/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Another day of mostly sunny skies and a few spotty showers... and same for tomorrow! Dan Smith...
8/16: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
Another day of mostly sunny skies and a few spotty showers... and same for tomorrow! Dan Smith...
8/16: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast