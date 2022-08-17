August 17th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An isolated shower is possible today, otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s. The sky is expected to be clear tonight with the chance to see the northern lights. More sunshine is likely on Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 80s. Saturday will bring more warmth and humidity with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and storms are likely on Sunday and Monday. A few showers are possible early Tuesday morning.

