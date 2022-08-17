City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development to hold virtual public hearing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Communtiy Development is holding a virtual public hearing on this year’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report.

The public hearing on the CAPER is scheduled as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to join the webinar

Passcode: 663093

The CAPER will be available for review beginning Aug. 31 on the websites of the following entities:

City of Toledo, Department of Housing and Community Development One Government Center, 18th Floor Toledo, Ohio 43604 https://toledo.oh.gov/departments/housing-community-development

City of Toledo, Office of the Mayor One Government Center, 22nd Floor Toledo, Ohio 43604 toledo.oh.gov/government/mayor

Toledo City Council, Clerk of Council One Government Center, 21st Floor Toledo, Ohio 43604 toledo.oh.gov/government/city-council

Lucas Metropolitan Housing 435 Nebraska Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43604 www.lucasmha.org

Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board 1220 Madison Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43604 www.endinghomelessnesstoledo.org

Toledo-Lucas County Public Library 325 North Michigan St. Toledo, Ohio 43604 www.toledolibrary.org

Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities 1154 Larc Lane Toledo, Ohio 43614 www.lucasdd.info

The Fair Housing Center 326 N. Erie St. Toledo, Ohio 43604 www.toledofhc.org



