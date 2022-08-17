Birthday Club
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development to hold virtual public hearing

The CAPER will be available for review beginning Aug. 31
The CAPER will be available for review beginning Aug. 31
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Communtiy Development is holding a virtual public hearing on this year’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report.

The public hearing on the CAPER is scheduled as follows:

  • Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Click here to join the webinar
  • Passcode: 663093

The CAPER will be available for review beginning Aug. 31 on the websites of the following entities:

