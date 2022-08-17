City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development to hold virtual public hearing
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Communtiy Development is holding a virtual public hearing on this year’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report.
The public hearing on the CAPER is scheduled as follows:
- Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m.
- Click here to join the webinar
- Passcode: 663093
The CAPER will be available for review beginning Aug. 31 on the websites of the following entities:
- City of Toledo, Department of Housing and Community Development
- One Government Center, 18th Floor Toledo, Ohio 43604
- https://toledo.oh.gov/departments/housing-community-development
- City of Toledo, Office of the Mayor
- One Government Center, 22nd Floor Toledo, Ohio 43604
- toledo.oh.gov/government/mayor
- Toledo City Council, Clerk of Council
- One Government Center, 21st Floor Toledo, Ohio 43604
- toledo.oh.gov/government/city-council
- Lucas Metropolitan Housing
- 435 Nebraska Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43604
- www.lucasmha.org
- Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board
- 1220 Madison Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43604
- www.endinghomelessnesstoledo.org
- Toledo-Lucas County Public Library
- 325 North Michigan St. Toledo, Ohio 43604
- www.toledolibrary.org
- Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities
- 1154 Larc Lane Toledo, Ohio 43614
- www.lucasdd.info
- The Fair Housing Center
- 326 N. Erie St. Toledo, Ohio 43604
- www.toledofhc.org
