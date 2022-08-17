Dine in the 419: Kabob it

Birthday Club
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - This week, we are in Bowling Green to check out a mash-up created by the owner of Kabob It! Get ready for Gyro Fries!

“My husband’s brothers all went to BGSU, and my father-in-law opened this location so they could all, like, work here,” explained Kendra Baroudi, who co-owns Kabob It with her husband, Zach, “and then in 2018 we took over ‘cause they all got different jobs.”

Zach Baroudi said he came up with the idea of gyro fries when he was “messing around in the kitchen” because he wanted to try something different.

The bed of fries is topped with gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and the house-made signature Greek dressing. That dressing will soon be available in stores alongside other bottled marinades thanks to a Kickstarter run by the Baroudis.

If you’d like to see the menu, click here: https://www.eatkabobit.com/

