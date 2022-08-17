HalloWeekends at Cedar Point up for Best Halloween Event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - USA Today is trying to find the best theme park Halloween attraction, and they’re opening it up to the public.

Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is one of 20 celebrations featured throughout the country on the newspaper’s 10Best contest that will run through September 12.

The winners will be announced on September 23.

You can vote here.

