Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point up for Best Halloween Event

Fear and fun awaits at Cedar Point's HalloWeekends
Fear and fun awaits at Cedar Point's HalloWeekends
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - USA Today is trying to find the best theme park Halloween attraction, and they’re opening it up to the public.

Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is one of 20 celebrations featured throughout the country on the newspaper’s 10Best contest that will run through September 12.

The winners will be announced on September 23.

You can vote here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride
Wood County Health Department investigating E. Coli outbreak
During the chase, officers were made aware that Delgado was armed and dangerous and had shot...
TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large
Ricky Thymes is wanted for murder in the Houston area. He was arrested Monday, Aug. 16, 2022...
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash at Alexis and Tetherwood on March 10, 2022.
Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash

Latest News

August 17th Weather Forecast
August 17th Weather Forecast
The training included an active shooter role-playing scenario, where a TPD acted as the shooter.
WLS bus driver training for active shooter scenario
8/16/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/16/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
The city of Toledo has new members of its Save Our Community program on the streets in the...
Toledo leaders announce gun violence reduction program