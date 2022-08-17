Health experts say universities could be Monkepox hot spots this fall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local health experts say colleges and universities could become hot spots for Monkeypox. They want students to be aware of the virus to help prevent the spread of it.

Some of the symptoms include a rash or scabs that may appear as blisters or pimples, as well as fever or chills along with swollen lymph nodes. You may also have body aches, headaches and respiratory symptoms.

Toledo - Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says life on college campuses in which students are in close contact raises the risk of transmission. You get he virus by skin-to-skin contact, face-to face contact, and touching contaminated items like sheets.

“It goes back to a lot of things that college students don’t want to do. Make sure that your hygiene is good. Making sure you wash your hands. You do change your bedding more often probably. But it’s being aware that this is another disease in our community,” said Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

A student who asked to remain anonymous said she’ll play it safe.

“I’m not going to really engage with close contact with a lot of people if I can help it.”

Incoming freshman Logan Grime is excited to begin his college experience but says he’s not worried about Monkeypox.

“I know a little bit about monkey pox. I’m not too concerned about it,” said Freshman Logan Grime.

Lucas county has one confirmed case and they are looking into three other cases.

